Akron man sentenced to prison for charges related to shooting death of 16-year-old male

An Akron man was sentenced to 14 to 16½ years in prison Thursday for charges stemming from the shooting death of a 16-year-old male, as well as several other cases.

Domonic Herring, 22, pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony with a three-year gun specification, and robbery, a second-degree felony, also with a three-year gun specification, related to the shooting. Robbery was the most serious charge he faced related to this incident.

Herring also pleaded guilty to felonious assault and two weapons charges for unrelated incidents.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss several other charges filed against him.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Herring had been scheduled to go on trial Monday in front of Judge Susan Baker Ross; his sentence announced at Thursday's hearing was agreed upon by the attorneys.

Family members of both Herring and Jamarian Coffey, who was shot and killed last October, spoke during Herring’s plea and sentencing.

Herring is one of two men charged in relation to the death of Coffey, who was shot multiple times during an Oct. 22 altercation on Dodge Avenue in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood.

Daryeus Jones, 19, faces charges that include aggravated murder and murder. His trial is scheduled for March 25.

Attorneys Jacob Will and Jeff Laybourne represent Jones.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Domonic Herring gets prison time for charges tied to teen's shooting