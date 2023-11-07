Akron man sentenced to prison for the death of his 16-month-old daughter

An Akron man was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison Monday afternoon for the 2022 death of his 16-month-old daughter.

Latrell Wilson, 39, was scheduled to go on trial for murder Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield’s courtroom.

Instead, Wilson accepted an agreement with prosecutors that involved him pleading guilty to the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and child endangering, a second-degree felony.

Oldfield immediately sentenced Wilson to 17 to 22½ years in prison.

Wilson is charged in daughter’s January 2022 death

Wilson was arrested in the Jan. 27, 2022, death of Jordyn Mae Wilson on Edgewood Avenue in Akron.

Jordyn's mother came home to find her daughter face-down in her crib, not breathing, prosecutors said.

Jordyn had broken ribs, significant bruising and head trauma. The cause of her death was beating or smothering, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said Wilson was the only person with Jordyn on the day she died.

Wilson was originally charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of endangering.

Attorney Kerry O’Brien represented Wilson.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Latrell Wilson sentenced to prison for his daughter's death