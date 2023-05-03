Akron man sentenced to prison for fatal shooting in March 2021

An Akron man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge in a man’s shooting death in March 2021.

Tavien Carter, 27, whose original charges included aggravated murder and murder, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year gun specification in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jennifer Towell sentenced Carter to 13 to 18 years in prison.

Carter was arrested in the March 13, 2021, shooting death of Jamaar Stevens, 28, of Akron. Stevens was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds at Trigonia Drive and South Rhodes Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

More: Man shot and killed from multiple gunshot wounds in Akron identified

Carter was convicted in a jury trial in January of aggravated robbery with a gun specification and grand theft of a motor vehicle for an unrelated incident.

Towell sentenced Carter to 13 to 18 years for the robbery case and ran this term concurrent with his sentence in the shooting case.

Attorney Kerry O’Brien represented Carter.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man headed to prison for fatal shooting in 2021