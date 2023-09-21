Akron man sentenced to prison for his part in shooting that killed pregnant woman

An Akron man was sentenced to prison this week for his part in a shooting that killed a pregnant woman.

Jaunte Smith, 19, accepted a plea deal just as his trial was about to start in August in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Smith, whose most serious charge was felonious assault, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a gun specification and a weapons charge. The other charges against him were dismissed.

Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Smith on Monday to two and a half years in prison. This was the penalty agreed upon by the attorneys. Smith will be able to request an early release.

Smith is the fifth of six males to plead guilty in the shooting, with a sixth man set for trial in early December.

Akron police released this image taken in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street. Police said the person in black got out of the older Chevy Impala in the photo, and started firing shots at a group of people in front of a home down the road on April 14, 2022.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. April 14, 2022. Police said at least 30 bullets from three guns were fired after an individual got out of a car on Rockaway Street in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood and began shooting at a group of people in front of a house down the road.

Police said two males in the group shot back.

Teyaurra Harris, 21, was in a vehicle driving by at the time and was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet that went through the back window of the car, police said. She died four days later.

The driver of the car was uninjured, but a 19-year-old woman who was in the area was also shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

