Akron man sentenced to seven years in prison for fatal crash that followed police stop

An Akron man was sentenced to prison Monday for a fatal car crash that followed an Akron police stop in October 2021.

Kenny James Clinton Jr., 37, pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court in February to aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, all felonies.

Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced Clinton to seven years in prison and suspended his driver’s license for life.

Akron police said they stopped Clinton on Oct. 24, 2021, for a moving violation at Cole Avenue and Marcy Street. They said Clinton drove away when officers left their cruisers and walked up to the car.

More: Police say 23-year-old woman killed in crash as car was fleeing traffic stop in Akron

Police said they tried to catch up to the BMW that Clinton was driving but lost sight of it, then learned of a vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Andrus Street. The BMW driver wasn’t at the scene.

Keera Bradley, 23, was thrown from the BMW. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say detectives identified Clinton as the driver of the BMW soon after the crash and said he tried to report that the car had been stolen.

Attorney Jon Sinn represented Clinton.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man headed to prison for fatal crash after police stop