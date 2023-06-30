Akron man sentenced to six years in prison for crash that injured four officers

An Akron man was sentenced to prison this week for a crash that injured four Akron police officers in 2021.

Jjamall Williams, 47, pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court in May to two counts of vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and one count of driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Judge Tammy O’Brien sentenced Williams Thursday to six years in prison. She also suspended his driver’s license for five years.

An Akron police cruiser was struck Saturday by a Hyundai Sonata. Four officers and the driver of the Sonata were injured.

Police said Williams crashed into the back of one cruiser, which then struck another cruiser in front of it, just before 3 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 100 block of East Archwood Avenue in Akron.

More: Driver charged in September crash that injured 4 Akron police officers

The cruisers were stopped as officers were helping a disabled vehicle and were operating emergency overhead lights, police said.

Two of the four officers hurt in the crash were out of work for several months to recover from their injuries, police said.

Two of the injured officers were on the force for three years, while the other two were rookies who had been on the job for a month.

Attorney Tyler Whitney represented Williams.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man sentenced to prison for crash that injured four officers