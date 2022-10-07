Akron man sentenced on trafficking charges

ZANESVILLE − Marcus McAlister of Akron faced Judge Kelly Cottrill this week for sentencing on one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, and one count of trafficking in fentanyl.The offense occurred back in May, when detectives with the Zanesville/Muskingum County Joint Drug Unit and Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force set up a controlled buy of drugs. The detectives knew at the time that Keith Kingsley, 65, of Akron was selling drugs in Muskingum and Coshocton counties.The controlled buy was set up for more narcotics than Kingsley typically handled. In Akron, McAlister – who was Kingsley’s supplier – didn’t trust Kingsley to conduct a transaction of that size. McAlister travelled to Zanesville with Kingsley and trafficked the drugs himself. Thereafter he and Kingsley were arrested.Kingsley received a Muskingum County sentence in August for the maximum term of eight to 12 years in prison. Eight of the years are mandatory and cannot be reduced.In 2015, McAlister was a highly-coveted defensive lineman at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School in northeast Ohio, receiving all-regional honors while maintaining a 3.3 grade-point average.Under questioning by Cottrill in court, McAlister claimed he had no knowledge that a drug deal was going down that day, despite being on video serving the drugs and counting the cash. McAlister asked for a second chance, and apologized to the courts, the police, his wife, and his family. Cottrill asked McAlister whether he would apologize to all the people he had poisoned with the drugs he sold. McAlister did not offer an apology.Cottrill then referenced numerous letters of recommendation the court received from family, employees of St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, where McAlister attended in Akron, and from others praising McAlister for volunteering as a youth football coach. The judge recognized McAlister had many good life opportunities, but instead chose to leave college to sell drugs.“Do you think that it is appropriate for a drug dealer to be coaching youth sports,” asked Cottrill. McAlister then denied being a drug dealer.Cottrill sentenced McAlister to prison for eight mandatory years, up to 12 possible years, fined him $7,500, and ordered that he serve 18 months to three years of post-release control at the end of his prison term.

