Akron man shot in arm after confrontation with 3 men outside his home

A 47-year-old Akron man was shot Friday night during a confrontation with three males outside his home, Akron police report.

The man was sitting on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue in the city's East Akron neighborhood when three males walked by, police said. The man and the three males exchanged words and one of the three fired multiple shots, hitting the man in his arm about 9:20 p.m.

The three males then ran off in a southerly direction, police said. The location for the shooting is in a residential neighborhood south of McKinley Avenue, north of Lovers Lane, and is west of South Arlington Street.

The man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking the community for help in identifying the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man shot in arm after confrontation with 3 men