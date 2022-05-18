Akron man shot during armed robbery in Canton

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – Police are investigating a reported robbery that left the victim in a hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound.

A 46-year-old Akron man told officers he was at 14th Street and Cherry Avenue NE at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man approached him and asked for money before attempting to rob him, according to police reports. The suspect then fired shots at him and fled without taking anything.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm, said Lt. Dennis Garren, police spokesman. Police did not believe the injury was life-threatening.

The incident remained under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Robbery-gone-awry leaves Akron man with gunshot wound