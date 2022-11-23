Akron man who sparked standoff sentenced to prison for threatening sister

An Akron man who threatened his sister with a gun and was arrested after a standoff was sentenced to prison this week.

Andrew Scovern, 27, was scheduled to go on trial in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien’s courtroom Monday.

Instead, he accepted a deal that involved him pleading guilty to several charges, including abduction, domestic violence and having weapons while under disability. This is a charge that means a person wasn’t permitted to have a gun because of a prior conviction.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a robbery charge against Scovern on another case.

O’Brien immediately sentenced Scovern to four years in prison.

Attorney Kerry O’Brien represented Scovern.

Summit County sheriff’s deputies say Scovern threatened his sister with a handgun at a Coventry Township home on Feb. 27, 2021. She was able to escape with the help of deputies.

Scovern barricaded himself for several hours but was taken into custody after exiting the Lake Vista Road home, according to an incident report.

