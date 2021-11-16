Akron man to spend 25 years in prison for supplying drugs used in 2020 fatal overdose

Beacon Journal
·1 min read

An Akron man will spend at least 25 years in prison after being found guilty of supplying narcotics to a woman who died of a drug overdose last year.

More: Man accused of selling fentanyl that killed Akron woman

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced a federal jury returned guilty verdicts against Quentin D. Watson, 35, on Monday after a weeklong trial before Judge Pamela A. Barker in Cleveland.

Watson was found guilty of distributing a fentanyl substance that led to the fatal overdose, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Watson distributed the drug on June 24, 2020, to a woman who ingested it, overdosed and died.

Watson was arrested in October 2020 after Akron police stopped and searched a vehicle he was driving and found various amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and a 9mm pistol.

Watson faces a mandatory minimum of at least 25 years imprisonment and a maximum possible sentence of life. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man faces 25 years for supplying fentanyl used in fatal overdose

