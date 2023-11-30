Akron man takes plea deal for his part in shootout that killed pregnant woman

An Akron man accepted a plea deal Wednesday for his part in a shootout that left a pregnant woman dead.

Darrion Rackley was scheduled to go on trial for murder Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Court. He instead pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter with a three-year gun specification and two counts of felonious assault, also with gun specifications that carry with them additional prison time.

Rackley, 20, will be sentenced Tuesday by Judge Alison McCarty. The attorneys agreed to a sentence of 34 to 39 ½ years in prison.

Rackley’s plea meant that he avoided the potential life sentence that accompanies a murder conviction.

“We appreciate the prosecutor’s office working with us to solve this very difficult case,” said Noah Munyer, Rackley’s attorney. “Mr. Rackley has accepted responsibility for his role in this tragedy.”

Rackley is the sixth of seven males charged in the shooting to accept a plea agreement rather than go to trial.

Two women are injured in Akron shootout

Akron police released this image taken in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street. Police said the person in black got out of the older Chevy Impala in the photo and started firing shots at a group of people in front of a home down the road on April 14, 2022.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. April 14, 2022, on Rockaway Street in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood. Police say at least 30 bullets from three guns were fired after a person got out of a car and started shooting at a group of people in front of a house.

Police say two males with the group returned fire.

Teyaurra Harris, a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was a passenger in a vehicle driving on Rockaway Street, was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet that went through the back window of the car.

She died four days later.

A 19-year-old woman who was in the area was also hit by gunfire but survived.

Six of seven males charged in the shooting have taken plea deals

Rackley, 20, of Akron, was originally charged with murder, multiple counts of felonious assault, and one count of discharge of firearm at or near a prohibited premises.

All the charges included gun specifications.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Jonathan Baumoel said the victim’s family and detectives agreed to the plea deal with Rackley.

Among the other co-defendants, Jaunte Smith, Jaeviaire Small and Zyeir Saunders all took plea deals and were sentenced to prison.

Antonil Whitaker and Jeremiah Williams will be sentenced Tuesday morning before Rackley’s sentencing.

Lenier Worthy, 20, of Akron, has a newer case than the others. His next pretrial is Dec. 20.

