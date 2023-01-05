Akron man threatened residents before house fire that killed two, investigators say

An Akron man accused of starting a fatal fire at a Carpenter Street house threatened to kill his girlfriend and the other residents living at the home shortly before the October blaze, according to court documents.

Leon John Newsome poured a fuel additive on the living room couch, lit it, then fled, witnesses told investigators.

Several people escaped, but Casey Blanchfield and Thomas Litton, who were in an upstairs bedroom, died.

Newsome, 38, who has a long criminal history, now faces 14 felony charges that include multiple counts of aggravated murder and murder. He pleaded not guilty Thursday morning during a video arraignment in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

More:Akron man charged with killing two in October house fire

Judge Tammy O’Brien continued Newsome’s previously set bond of $2 million, 10 percent. He is being held at the Summit County Jail.

At the time of the fire, Newsome was on parole for a burglary conviction in June 2019. He was released from prison in October 2021, according to state prison records.

Newsome has a long rap sheet that dates back to 1987. Most were burglary cases, but his other convictions also include attempted felonious assault, criminal damaging, breaking and entering, theft, possession of cocaine, domestic violence, obstructing of official business, resisting arrest and having a weapon under disability. This means a person had a firearm that was prohibited because of a prior conviction.

Argument preceded fire, investigators say

The fatal fire happened on the morning of Oct. 25 at a three-story house in the 600 block of Carpenter Street.

Sandra and Ronald Chaffman owned the house, but their son Craig Chatman was renting it. Several people were living there, including Newsome’s girlfriend, according to court records.

Investigators say Newsome, who goes by “Nitty,” argued with two women living at the home because they went to Circle K to get coffee and he felt they had taken too long. When the women returned, he yelled profanities and threatened to kill everyone in the house, according to court records.

Story continues

Shortly after that, the fire started, according to the records.

Witnesses told investigators Newsome poured Heet fuel additive on the living room couch and set it on fire. Investigators said this account was supported by the “fire behavior and patterns,” according to court records.

Firefighters arrived at the home about 10 a.m. and found it engulfed in flames with heavy smoke. They searched the home after they were told people were trapped inside.

Blanchfield, 31, and Litton, 43, were found unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom.

Fire deaths ruled homicides

An autopsy found that Blanchfield and Litton died of smoke inhalation and thermal injury and their deaths were ruled homicides, said Gary Guenther, the chief investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Newsome was arrested Oct. 31 on charges of murder and arson. He was then indicted Dec. 27 on four counts each of aggravated murder and murder, six counts of aggravated arson and two counts of felonious assault. The murder charges involve different parts of state law.

Several of the charges include repeat violent offender specifications that carry with them potential extra prison time.

John Greven, Newsome’s attorney, said during Newsome’s arraignment that he will file a request for discovery, which he expects to be voluminous, and will then meet with his client to discuss the case further.

“I don’t want to be left out,” Newsome said.

“You won’t,” Greven assured him. “Don’t worry.”

After the arraignment, Greven said he knows very little about the case.

“I’m in the dark — waiting to get all the information I can,” he said.

Prosecutors declined to discuss the case.

Lt. Michael Miller, an Akron police spokesman, referred questions on the case to the fire department. An arson investigator Thursday declined to comment.

Blanchfield was a mother of two, according to her obituary. Litton, who was originally from Tallmadge, had nine children and three grandchildren, according to his obituary.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man pleads not guilty to charges in double fatal fire