Akron man wins $1 million in Ohio Lottery, walks away with $360,000
Some lucky Akronite just struck it rich, but probably not as rich as he initially hoped.
The Ohio Lottery did not name the Akron man but said he won a prize of $50,000 a year for 20 years in a scratch-off game called "Billion."
That's a $1 million prize spread out over time. But the Akron man opted for the immediate cash payout, so his jackpot shrunk to $500,000. After state and federal taxes, the man walked away with a $360,000 prize, the lottery said.
That's still not too shabby. In 2022, the median household income in Ohio $66,900, and the man won five times that.
The lottery said the ticket was sold by Lakemore Wine & Liquor on Canton Road in the Lakemore Shopping Plaza.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man wins $1 million prize in Ohio Lottery scratch-off game