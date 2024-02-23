Akron man wins $1 million in Ohio Lottery, walks away with $360,000

An Akron man won $50,000 a year for 20 years on a scratch-off lottery ticket, a $1,000,000 prize, the Ohio Lottery announced.

Some lucky Akronite just struck it rich, but probably not as rich as he initially hoped.

The Ohio Lottery did not name the Akron man but said he won a prize of $50,000 a year for 20 years in a scratch-off game called "Billion."

That's a $1 million prize spread out over time. But the Akron man opted for the immediate cash payout, so his jackpot shrunk to $500,000. After state and federal taxes, the man walked away with a $360,000 prize, the lottery said.

That's still not too shabby. In 2022, the median household income in Ohio $66,900, and the man won five times that.

The lottery said the ticket was sold by Lakemore Wine & Liquor on Canton Road in the Lakemore Shopping Plaza.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man wins $1 million prize in Ohio Lottery scratch-off game