Akron Mayor-elect announces search for new police chief, names acting leader

Akron Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Harding will step into the role of acting chief on Jan. 1 as Akron conducts a nationwide search for chief Steve Mylett's replacement.

As Akron heads into a new year, it's starting to look considerably different: a new City Council, a new administration beginning to take shape and now, a changing police force.

On Friday, Akron Mayor-elect Shammas Malik announced Deputy Chief Brian Harding will step into the role of acting police chief on Jan. 1. Harding will helm the department while Akron conducts a nationwide search to replace Chief Steve Mylett.

In September, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Mylett jointly announced the chief’s planned departure from APD at the end of the year, and his retirement from policing after 35 years.

At Malik’s direction, the city has contracted Ralph Anderson & Associates — the same national consulting company that led the search resulting in Mylett taking the role in 2021 — to find Mylett's successor. The firm will begin soliciting candidates in the new year. Both internal and external candidates will be considered for the position.

The process is expected to take three to five months.

“As we conduct the search for Chief Mylett’s replacement, we recognize the importance of community involvement and the role of the process itself,” Malik said. “Having a transparent process will be crucial as we continue to build trust with our community."

How will the search be conducted?

The search will prioritize public engagement and community input, beginning with a community survey to gauge what Akron residents want from the next police chief.

The survey is live and available online here.

Residents can access hard copies of the survey at their local community center.

A list of community centers can be found here.

The survey will be translated into both Spanish and Hmong and those will be available at the survey link within the next week.

An internal survey also is being conducted to ask police department employees what they'd like to see in their next chief.

A townhall will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Garfield CLC, located at 1326 Brown Street. There, Akron residents will be able to share their thoughts, concerns and ideas regarding the search for a new police chief.

Those unable to attend can watch the event live on Akron's YouTube page. Input will be recorded and provided to the search firm to help lead their efforts.

"Public safety is the top priority of my new administration, and together, we will work towards a common goal of effective and community-focused policing for Akron," Malik said.

Who is Deputy Chief Harding?

Harding holds a bachelor's degree in technical education with an associate degree in criminal justice, both from the University of Akron. He also graduated from Leadership Akron's Class 39, has attended the Police Executive Leadership College, and currently serves as a board member of Victims Assistance.

Harding and his wife, Michelle, have been married for 28 years and they have two children.

He's spent all of his 28 years in law enforcement with APD, joining the department in 1995. During his tenure, he has been promoted multiple times, most recently to deputy chief in November 2021.

“I am honored Mayor-Elect has entrusted me to lead the department through this transitional phase,” Harding said. “My goal will be to continue to make the city a safe place for our residents and visitors, and I am committed to leading an efficient and community-focused police force. It is the highest privilege to serve the citizens of Akron alongside the outstanding men and women of this department.”

Malik said that he was glad that Harding agreed to step into the role, in part because of his long tenure with the department and the institutional knowledge Harding carries as a result.

"His proven skills in public service, community engagement, relationship building and leadership will be crucial to the important work that our officers do day in and day out for the Akron community," Malik said.

