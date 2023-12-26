Akron Mayor-elect Shammas Malik adds 3 strategists to his City Hall roster

Akron Mayor-elect Shammas Malik announced Tuesday three more members of his incoming administration, including one continuing to serve after working for Mayor Daniel Horrigan.

Denico Buckley-Knight, Richelle Wardell and Emma Lieberth Osborn will all help advise Malik in sub-cabinet positions, according to a news release from Malik's transition team.

"These new strategy roles are crucial to creating a more open, responsive, and collaborative city government," Malik said, adding the appointees "all bring a unique perspective and passion to their roles and to the Akron community. I’m energized by what’s ahead for this team and what they will bring to the administration."

Youth Opportunity Strategist Denico Buckley-Knight

Buckley-Knight joined the city of Akron in April 2022 as the youth and community opportunity director. Here he worked with nonprofit organizations to aid violence reduction programs, something he will continue doing with Malik.

Under his leadership, he helped implement the city's Youth Violence Prevention Strategic Plan and used federal funds for violence intervention and prevention grants.

An Akron native, he attended North High School and received an athletic scholarship to play football at Malone University — where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in sports management and a minor in coaching and business.

He was the YMCA sports and program director for 12 years and is a certified community health worker who worked at multiple health centers, Buchtel High School and the United Way of Summit/Medina County.

In 2009, Buckley-Knight joined Akron Public Schools as a varsity football coach. He was also the co-offensive coordinator for Akron East High School since 2017.

Education and Health Strategist Richelle Wardell

Wardell will be the education and health strategist for the city of Akron.

Before accepting this spot, she was a program officer at the Sisters of Charity Foundation in Canton, where she led early childhood learning and community relations for the nonprofit.

She also worked for the United Way of Summit County as the director of education and played key roles in the I Promise School, family resource centers and the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority.

A graduate of the University of Akron and Tennessee Technological University, she has received multiple awards in her various leadership positions.

Policy and Grants Strategist Emma Lieberth Osborn

This will not be Osborn's first government-focused job. She previously worked for 15 years in government relations with issue-oriented nonprofits and represented local governments.

She began her career in Washington D.C. and spent seven years in this position before moving to Akron in 2018 to work for the United Way of Summit/Medina.

At the United Way, she organized a public policy agenda, worked with local leaders and advocated for a variety of issues in state government.

Before joining Malik's administration, she worked as a senior policy manager for Unite US, a national social care technology company.

She graduated from the University of Akron as an undergraduate in police science. In 2011, she earned a Master's degree in public education from George Mason University.

"I’m incredibly energized by the strategy team we are bringing together for the Malik administration," incoming Chief of Strategy Nanette Pitt said. "Our work will extend well beyond the walls of city hall, creating and building on relationships with our residents, stakeholders, and community partners."

