Akron Mayor Horrigan, Chief Mylett to discuss Jayland Walker developments

A live video feed will be available on this page about 11 a.m. today. Please note the city of Akron controls the video feed via Zoom.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are hosting daily press briefings via Zoom at 11 a.m. to discuss developments involving the Jayland Walker case.

Walker was shot and killed by eight Akron police officers June 27 setting off two weeks of demonstrations, including pockets of violence downtown. Horrigan has imposed two downtown curfews since the violence July 3, with the current order restricting people downtown between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Walker's family held a funeral for him Wednesday at the Akron Civic Theatre.

The family's legal team later announced a new United Nations group plans to investigate the shooting once the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation finishes its work. Attorney Bobby DiCello also asked for a public apology from city officials over Walker's death and the immediate implementation of new police policies.

At Tuesday's press conference, Mylett said his department has not changed its traffic stop and chase policies and procedures following Walker's death. Walker fled a traffic stop for an equipment violation and led officers on a short chase to Firestone Park where he exited his vehicles.

