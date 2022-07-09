Akron mayor reiterates desire to reduce tensions in city torn by Jayland Walker shooting

Protesters march July 4 on Howard Street in Akron after police release video footage of Jayland Walker's fatal shooting June 27.

Troubled by escalating tensions between police and protesters over the Jayland Walker shooting, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said Saturday he is committed to reducing those tensions and beginning a dialogue with the community.

Horrigan’s statement came less than 24 hours after Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40, were shot to death Friday night. The two were slain as a one-year vigil for another shooting victim dispersed.

Although not directly related to the Walker case, the double homicide highlighted growing tensions in the city following nearly two weeks of protests. On Saturday afternoon, police said, no arrests had been made.

The statement also follows clashes between police and protesters in which tear gas has been used and multiple arrests have been made, sometimes with injuries to protesters.

“I've heard the calls for concern at the way Akron police have responded to recent demonstrations,” Horrigan said in a prepared statement. ”I’ve seen the videos and I understand that concern. I want the community to know that I am fully committed to de-escalating the tension in our city.”

Police Chief Steve Mylett echoed those concerns, also in a prepared statement. Mylett said Akron police have received threats on social media and warnings from federal agencies about possible violence from protesters coming from outside the area.

“We have received death threats with officers’ information being posted,” Mylett said. “We’ve gotten news from the FBI about violent extremists coming to our city and posing as resident demonstrators in order to perpetuate violence.”

On Saturday afternoon, a crowd of about 50 protesters gathered outside the Justice Center, calling for accountability in the Walker shooting and subsequent violence against protesters by police. Eight Akron officers shot Walker about 60 times June 27 following a car chase from North Hill to Firestone Park.

Daryle Dean, who attended Saturday’s protest, said he was also at Wednesday’s protest when a police officer punched a man repeatedly in the face. He said the attack is shown on video posted on Facebook and other social media sites.

Dean said protesters on Wednesday complied with police demands to move, but he said an individual who had led chants in the demonstration was targeted.

“They called us rioters,” Dean said.

Horrigan said he and Mylett have had “ongoing conversations” about the police approach to protests and how to deescalate the violence and anger in the city.

“As we call for peace, we understand that call applies to all of us,” he said. “I’m hopeful that we can all come to the table and begin to have the necessary conversations to create forward progress for our city.”

Mylett said the death threats and concerns about outside agitators aren’t reasons for police to act inappropriately.

“These are not excuses, but the reality of what our Akron police officers and our community are currently facing,” he said. “We understand that APD has an extremely important part to play in creating, maintaining, and promoting peace in our city, in addition to their top priority of protecting public safety.”

