Akron Mayor Shammas Malik announces pick for law director, other key positions

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik announced several more key appointments to his Cabinet and administration Tuesday, including a law director and two of her deputies. Also named were the fire chief and an assistant to the chief of staff.

“The roles we are announcing today are critical to the city’s ultimate success,” Malik said.

Law director

Deborah Matz, currently the director of the department of law and risk management for the Summit County executive, is coming aboard Malik's Cabinet as law director.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro announced that Brian Harnak will take Matz's place.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik appointed Deborah Matz to serve as the city's law director.

In her current position, Matz works as the county executive's general counsel and oversees several aspects of the county's operations requiring a legal touch, including contracting, and litigation involving all county departments and offices.

Matz also supervises operation of the records center, managing public records and issuing public meeting notices for the executive.

Prior to serving with the county executive, Matz was a magistrate in the Summit County Domestic Relations Court for ten years. She began her career with the county as a judicial attorney working in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

“I’m pleased to welcome Deb Matz into the administration as she brings an impressive depth of experience to the role," said Malik.

Deputy law directors

Brian Angeloni and Mike Defibaugh have been named deputy law directors.

Angeloni is a graduate of the University of Mount Union and the University of Akron School of Law. Defibaugh, a graduate of Kent State University and the University of Dayton School of Law, will serve as acting human resources director.

Angeloni began his legal career in private practice at an Akron-based law firm, where he focused primarily on complex financial insolvency matters.

In 2016, Angeloni joined the Akron Law Department as an assistant director of law. In 2021, he was promoted to the role of senior counsel for administration and development — where he oversees all of Akron's transactional matters and has a significant role in managing the internal, day-to-day, operations of the law department.

Defibaugh began his legal career with Akron's law department in 2000 as an assistant prosecutor in the Criminal Division, where he prosecuted cases on behalf of the city of Akron and the state. Defibaugh joined the Civil Division in 2002 as an assistant director of law.

Defibaugh currently serves as senior counsel for labor, employment and litigation, where he oversees all of the City’s active litigation and labor and employment matters.

"Both Brian Angeloni and Mike Defibaugh are experts in their field and will continue the great work they’ve consistently brought to this team," said Malik.

Assistant to the chief of staff

Lauren Marsh, a member of Malik's transition team, will serve as assistant to the chief of staff.

Marsh attended Firestone High School and the University of Akron, where she majored in political science and criminology. She founded the Firestone Dance and Step Team and served as its head coach for 15 years.

As regional party affairs director for the Ohio Democratic Party, Marsh was responsible for building and maintaining relationships with county parties, elected officials, activists and grassroots labor leaders.

Marsh was also appointed the first African-American clerk of council for Summit County Council.

In 2023, she was elected president of the Akron Urban League Young Professionals, and selected as a fellow for the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Washington, D.C.

In 2020, Marsh was recognized as an Akron Beacon Journal Unsung Hero for her commitment to volunteerism. In 2022, she received the Russell M. Pry Young Democrat of the Year Award from the Summit County Democratic Party.

Fire chief

Joseph Natko will stay aboard in the city's administration, continuing to serve as head of the Akron Fire Department.

Natko began his career with the Akron Fire Department in March 1991 as a firefighter/medic. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1997, captain in 2005, provisional district chief in 2011, district chief in 2015, deputy chief in 2022 and chief later that year.

"Chief Natko has proven himself to be an insightful leader with decades of knowledge and experience with this department," said Malik, "and I’m glad to retain his leadership."

