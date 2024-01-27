Akron Mayor Shammas Malik calls on school board to consider universal pre-K education

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik talks to the Akron board of education about implementing a universal pre-K program in the city.

Akron is among the last large Ohio cities without universal pre-K. Mayor Shammas Malik hopes to change that.

Malik asked Akron Public School board members Saturday to start reconsidering the future of early childhood education in the city. A pre-K program in the district was under consideration before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, he said.

“I want to bring this back on the plate,” Malik said. “I hope this is something that we can achieve as a community.”

The board held a retreat on Saturday that was open to the public and livestreamed on YouTube. Roughly six people attended in person and up to a dozen people watched it online.

During the eight-hour retreat, the board discussed policy changes, caught up on the roles and responsibilities of the board and superintendent and conducted team-building exercises led by an Ohio School Boards Association representative.

Universal pre-K is among APS Superintendent Michael Robinson’s primary goals, he said, but he wants to ensure it will not hurt the school district, which has seen decreased enrollment since 2003.

“I would ask that this is something done in conjunction with APS as to not reduce enrollment numbers," Robinson said. "I'm a huge proponent of universal pre-K, and I'm looking on how to expand it as we await speaking that into existence."

Looking to other Ohio cities

Among those who spoke at the meeting was Annie McFadden of the United Way of Summit and Medina, who spoke in favor of universal pre-K.

Other Ohio cities have universal pre-K, like Toledo, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Cleveland, McFadden said, but not all of them have the same funding model.

Columbus pulls from the city's general fund, she explained, while Cleveland benefits from a Cuyahoga County levy. Toledo is a mix of city funds, public dollars and private fundraising.

"There are a myriad of ways to do it," McFadden said. "We have to figure out how to fund this. There is no timetable as of yet, but we want to keep this board involved."

Malik said a combination of tools like levies, state dollars and increasing private or public school enrollment will likely be needed to make universal pre-K a reality.

"This is important for APS and for the well-being of the community," Malik said. "We can't afford not to do this as a community."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Mayor Shammas Malik asks Akron schools to consider universal pre-K