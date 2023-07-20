Akron mother of 2 children who died in a house fire pleads guilty to felonies

The mother of two children who died in a house fire recently pleaded guilty to felony charges related to their deaths.

Masiame Donzo, 35, pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to two counts each of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and endangering children, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors agreed to drop two charges of reckless homicide, third-degree felonies.

Judge Tammy O’Brien will sentence Donzo Aug. 24.

Donzo is the mother of Abou Jabateh, 10, and Fatumata Jabateh, 8, who both had multiple disabilities and perished in a May 23, 2022, fire at the family’s 7th Avenue home in East Akron.

The children were the only ones home when the fire started, with Donzo arriving after firefighters were on the scene, firefighters said.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Masiame Donzo pleads guilty in deaths of 2 children killed in fire