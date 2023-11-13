Akron Municipal Court gets new building and new sign

The Akron Municipal Court has officially moved.

The court left its long-time home in the Harold K. Stubbs building last week and opened Monday in the Oliver Ocasek building.

Court leaders made it official Monday morning with the installation of a new sign on the glass in the front of the building that says “Akron Municipal Court.” A sign on the side of the building announcing it as the Oliver Ocasek building had already been removed.

Akron Glass Tinting owner Al Mothersbaugh unveils the new sign for the Akron Municipal Court entrance on Broadway Street on Monday.

Judge Jon Oldham, who was the judge who oversaw the court’s move, said the switch went well.

“There’s life in the building,” he said of the new space.

Oldham took pictures of Al Mothersbaugh of Akron Glass Tinting putting up the new sign. Mothersbaugh’s company has been involved in the renovation of the Ocasek building, including installing film to numerous windows to allow sunlight through but also provide privacy.

Judge Jon Oldham photographs Akron Glass Tinting owner Al Mothersbaugh on Monday as he unveils the new sign for the Akron Municipal Court entrance on Broadway Street.

Akron judges, clerks and other court employees have pushed for a new location for the court for three decades, pointing to issues with the outdated Stubbs building, including elevators that frequently broke down. The first three floors of the Ocasek building were renovated during the last three years to house the court.

New court building can be accessed from Broadway

The court’s new location at 172 S. Broadway St. can be accessed from a single entrance on Broadway.

The most highly traveled offices, including the clerk’s office and traffic court, are on the first floor. The law director’s office, including civil and criminal attorneys, is on the second floor, while the six Akron courtrooms are on the third floor.

Court officials were excited about the move but concerned that people might be confused about where to go.

“If they show up at the wrong building, it’s a four-minute walk,” Oldham said.

Oldham held the first arraignment court session in the new building Saturday, with prosecutors and public defenders in person and defendants appearing via Zoom from the Summit County Jail. The defendants were shown on large televisions in the courtroom.

The Akron court’s phone numbers remained the same after the move, so anyone with questions may call those numbers.

The court plans to have an open house in January after the holidays and after court officials have had the chance to unpack all their boxes. A date hasn't been set.

