Akron names first nine appointees to new Citizens' Police Oversight Board. See the list

Akron’s City Council and mayor unveiled their picks Monday for the city’s new Citizens' Police Oversight Board.

Once seated by the end of the month, the new board will be empowered by a new city charter provision to independently direct the police auditor, who’s office would review investigations into complaints and misconduct involving officers. The new board and auditor also will review every use of deadly force by an officer following standard internal and criminal investigations by the Akron Police Department and outside agencies.

The board will have the authority to recommend discipline, though officer discipline ultimately is up to the police chief, who must follow a procedure outlined in the collective bargaining agreement with the Akron Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 7.

The new nine-member board also will have the power to review department policies, including whether they’re being followed and how they might be improved.

New oversight board will review Jayland Walker police shooting case

Among their first tasks will be holding Akron officers and police policies accountable following the findings of a state investigation into the June 27 killing of Jayland Walker. Walker led Akron police on a crosstown car chase, during which police say he fired a single shot. Unarmed and wearing a ski mask, he fled his vehicle on foot and was shot 46 times by eight officers.

Jayland Walker shooting:AG Dave Yost says charges in Jayland Walker case may not be decided until April or later

The board must be seated by Feb. 27 per language in the charter amendment approved by 62% of voters in November. The charter amendment calls for council to appoint six members and the mayor to appoint three.

Who are the nine nominees for Akron's new civilian police review board?

Of 112 Akron residents who applied, here’s who made the cut, assuming council gives full approval later this month:

Beverly Richards, attorney and CEO/president of the Easterseals of Northeast Ohio.

Tristan Reed, a nurse for mental health agencies in Akron.

Shawn Peoples, retired law enforcement officer working as a METRO bus driver.

Donzella Malone-Anuszkiewicz, an investigator with the federal public defender's office.

Imokhai Okolo, an attorney.

The Rev. Diane Lewis, associate minister of the Arlington Street Church of God.

Caitlin Castle, a school counselor.

Robert Gippin, Akron attorney and member of the Progressive Democrats of Summit County.

Kemp Boyd, executive director of Love Akron, Garfield football coach, mentor and student counselor.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron mayor, council appoint nine to new police oversight board