Akron native George Wallace to headline at LeBron James' House Three Thirty in January

It's a homecoming of sorts for Akron-born George Wallace.

The comedian will perform a pair of shows at the showplace of another "Just a Kid from Akron" this January.

Wallace, along with fellow comedian Marsha Warfield, will perform two shows Jan. 12 and 13 at the LeBron James Family Foundation's House Three Thirty in the former Tangier.

Wallace graduated from the University of Akron with degrees in transportation and marketing/advertising before venturing off to perform standup.

He was a writer for “The Redd Foxx Show” and has been billed as “The New Mr. Vegas” because of his long-term residency performing there.

The Akron shows are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights in January.

Tickets start at $55 and are available at eventbrite.com.

