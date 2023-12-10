Akron needs more public engagement, not less | Voice of the People

We need more public engagement

While I agree with the concepts laid out by the Akron Beacon Journal editorial board’s thoughts regarding keeping Akron City Council meetings as open as possible for citizen engagement, it’s an hypocritical and ironic stance in light of the incredible shrinking of Voice of the People letters’ section.

I contend the fewer opportunities for engagement at governmental levels and public space such as these letters is in part the source of the frustration and anger of community members. The community needs to find regular, consistent and meaningful exercises for interaction with all other stakeholders with an emphasis on meaningful.

From the Planning Commission to the City Council and the newspaper and even the Summit County Land Bank, citizens are given short shrift. Especially when it comes to development and neighborhood issues, citizens are presented with a plan after it is planned. After the developers have engaged with officials for up to 200 hours, citizens get two or three minutes to speak and often asked to get “expert” testimony or dismissed and ignored.

Recently I observed council members congratulating each other for engaging the neighbors when almost no such thing actually occurred. The same is true when the Planning Department states in its recommendation for approval of various projects: “No objections to the proposed expansion have been received from any city department” when grossly inadequate opportunity was sought.

Public officials have a difficult job in a difficult time and mistreating and insulting remarks are never condoned when interacting with anyone. We need a better and more productive way of community engagement and communication. Curtailing those opportunities and gaveling people down will only lead to more vitriolic frustration and serves no one.

Jodie M. Grasgreen, Akron

(Editor’s Note: The Akron Beacon Journal receives fewer letters to Voice of the People than in the past as people have more avenues to express themselves.)

Age limits for elected leaders?

Here we are on the eve of 2024. The presidential election is now less than a year away, and all signs point to a Biden vs. Trump rematch.

Age has become an issue, and age is linked to ability and cognitive function, even though some people function much better at 80 than some 20 years younger. We must also consider that experience and wisdom are also qualities we look for in a leader, and generally that comes with age.

While I agree that both contenders are older than the “ideal” candidate, we must face the realities of the situation at hand. Why? Because there is no policy in place to deal with a situation like this in our country. And why is that, you ask? Because our Congress lacks the foresight, ability and will to create specific age and/or cognitive guidelines.

Some day, maybe Congress can agree to craft policy guidelines for a presidential candidate, a Supreme Court justice, federal judges and many other positions in the leadership for our country. (Voters can make a difference here, too.) This dilemma lies in the fact that many in their ranks are older than either presidential candidate, which creates a problem for their credibility.

So, what are we to do?

For now, I prefer a president who consciously and consistently works to serve the people of this country. One who has made a positive impact with programs and policies for a better future, and for the common good and well-being for the vast majority of its population.

Not ideal? But a clear choice nonetheless.

Dennis Moncrief, Cuyahoga Falls

Ohio Republicans ignore voters

Republicans in Columbus have made a platform of ignoring Ohio voters. In 2015, seven out of 10 Ohio voters approved an amendment to the state constitution to encourage bipartisanship in the redistricting process and explicitly outlaw partisan gerrymandering. Republican legislators ignored us. They threw out the fair standards that we voted for and drew maps that assured Republican veto-proof control of government and unfairly burdened communities of color.

This year, Ohio voters passed Issues 1 and 2 by large margins. That’s not good enough for Republicans, who are, once again, devoting themselves to overturning democracy in our state. We voted in favor of reproductive freedom but Republican legislators are trying to pass laws that would, once again, restrict that freedom. We voted to decriminalize recreational use of marijuana. Republican legislators are trying to criminalize it again where they can.

Ohioans are tired of seeing their votes ignored by their Republican legislators. We need new legislators who will actually respect and listen to us.

Nancy McDowell, Akron

More respect for all needed

By all means let’s have diversity training on school campuses. But why complicate it? Post prominently in front of every classroom, at all levels and elsewhere, the Golden Rule, using modern grammar.

If everyone believed in treating others as we would have others treat us, diversity issues would disappear.

Robert Umbarger, Munroe Falls

