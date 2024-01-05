Akron officer acquitted of felony charges sues police department over alleged retaliation

Akron police officer Deandre Holland has filed a lawsuit against the Akron Police Department and six officers, accusing them of retaliation after he reported alleged racial discrimination in the department.

This comes after Holland was acquitted in 2022 of three felonies related to his military leave documentation, two years after the department initiated an investigation into the matter.

Acquittal: Akron police officer acquitted of felonies related to military leave paperwork

In the lawsuit, Holland, a Black officer, accused his superiors, a lieutenant and captain, of launching the criminal investigation after Holland reported to a union representative that the lieutenant discriminated against Black officers.

In the suit, filed in federal court, four unnamed officers, the lieutenant, the captain and the Akron Police Department are accused of retaliation, malicious prosecution and multiple counts of discrimination.

Holland is seeking compensation of more than $75,000 and is demanding a jury trial.

The Akron Police Department declined to comment due to the ongoing lawsuit.

Investigating allegations of forgery

Holland joined the Akron Police Department in 2018. As a member of the Ohio Army National Guard, he had to submit form letters alerting the department of when training and drills were scheduled.

Each notice was prepared and pre-signed by his National Guard supervising officer, court documents explained.

Indictment: Akron officer Deandre Holland indicted on felony charges related to paperwork

He did this for about two years when in 2020, drills were scheduled on Dec. 28 and 29 amid the holidays. The complaint explained that he filed the forms on Christmas Day but that he could have filed the letters at any time prior to the scheduled drill dates.

Launching the investigation, the lieutenant and captain accused him of forging the letters to get time off work during the holidays and receiving improper supplemental pay while not performing drills, according to the complaint.

In the investigation, the lieutenant and captain found that Holland's National Guard supervisor permitted him to use the template notices, and Holland was at drills on all dates in the letters with no improper pay, according to the complaint.

Two years later, when Holland stood before a trial judge, he was charged with theft in office, tampering with records and forgery.

The judge ruled that no juror could find him guilty of the alleged crimes, describing the theft charge as "the most 'loosey-goosey' theft I have ever seen in my 30 years as a judge," the complaint reported.

Reporting discrimination four months prior

Four months before the lieutenant and captain started the investigation in 2020, Holland approached a union representative about the lieutenant's alleged discriminatory treatment of Black officers, including himself, according to the complaint.

The representative told Holland he would speak with the lieutenant to avoid filing a formal grievance. That's when the lieutenant "escalated his mistreatment of Holland," according to the complaint.

Holland accused the lieutenant of "communicating with him in an increasingly hostile and demeaning manner," harassing him based on his race and denying scheduling requests.

After submitting the drill form letter, Holland said the lieutenant began investigating in retaliation for the discrimination allegations, according to the court document.

As a result of the investigation and racial discrimination, the complaint charged that the actions of the lieutenant, the captain, the four unnamed officers and the Akron Police Department disregarded Holland's civil rights.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron officer files suit against APD over claims of retaliation