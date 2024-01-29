Akron PD still searching for suspect in tip jar theft and shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) –- Akron police are asking for help from the public to identify the man responsible for shooting a gas station employee after stealing a tip jar from the counter.

Police responded to 911 calls at 12:37 p.m. at the corner of Delia and Wildwood Avenues, where a 25-year-old man was lying in critical condition.

“Very rough shape,” Lieutenant Matt Whitmire said. “He was transported by medical personnel, like I said, EMS transported him. When they got down to Akron General Medical Center they were luckily able to get him into surgery, but he is still in critical condition.”

Whitmire said the suspect stole the tip jar from inside the convenience store, prompting the victim to follow him a few blocks from the store where he was shot.

“The person, whoever stole the tip box, he shot three times,” Gas and Save employee Max Chand said. “It’s really careless and reckless.”

Chand said the store employees are on edge and are extremely worried and concerned about their coworker, and for their own safety moving forward.

“Definitely, we’re hoping to catch the guy who shot our employee, our friend,” Chand said.

The suspect is described as a 20–25-year-old black male with a medium complexion, mustache and is of average height.

“If anybody has any idea as to who this is, I’m begging you for your assistance here to try to seek justice for the victim in this case,” Whitmire said.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the subject is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

