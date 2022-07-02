Akron Police Allegedly Fired Nearly 100 Shots, Killing A 25-Year-Old DoorDash Driver

A community in northeast Ohio is outraged after police shot and killed Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black DoorDash driver. According to The Washington Post, officers fired nearly 100 shots during a chase that started as a traffic stop in Akron, Ohio around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the pursuit started after they tried to pull over Walker for a traffic infraction. The 25-year-old fired a gun from outside the vehicle and kept driving away before jumping out of his car, police said. Bobby DiCello, one of the family’s attorneys, said there is no proof to show that a firearm was in the car or that it was discharged at an officer.

Walker didn’t have any criminal record and it’s not clear why he fled, DiCello told The Post.

“Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them,” police said in a news release. “In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.”

According to DiCello, Walker was struck at least 60 times after eight officers fired more than 90 shots. The Ohio man was pronounced dead at the parking lot where he was shot.

“There are wounds on all sides and parts of his body,” DiCello said.

The eight officers involved in the shooting, who are not publicly identified, are now placed on paid administrative leave.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said the incident marks “a dark day for our city.” Horrigan announced that the city’s Fourth of July celebration has been canceled following the shooting.

“I completely understand that some residents and guests will be disappointed by the decision to cancel the festival this holiday weekend. Independence Day is meant to be a celebration and a time of gathering with friends and family,” Horrigan said in a news release on Thursday. “Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration.”

According to police, body-camera footage of the shooting will be released on Sunday.