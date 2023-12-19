Akron police arrest 14-year-old they believed was armed with gun

Akron police arrested a 14-year-old they believed was armed at the time Monday morning, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of 4th Avenue and detained the teen after suspecting he was armed, police said.

No gun was found after the initial pat down, but police said they found a handgun after searching the wooded area next to a nearby school.

Officials said the teen allegedly discarded the gun there before officers arrived.

He is charged with several weapons-related charges in the incident including carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence.

