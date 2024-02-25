Akron police arrest 16-year-old male in connection with Wilbeth Road shooting death

A 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with felonious assault, with more charges expected, in connection to Friday's shooting fatality on Wilbeth Road.

The teen was taken into custody on Saturday morning at a residence in the 1000 block of South Arlington Street. A handgun and other evidence were also recovered at the home, according to a police report. The teen was transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

On Friday night, Akron Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of East Wilbeth Road for a shooting. Responding officers found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers administered first aid until EMS came to transport the man to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim's name is being withheld pending further investigation.

The case is still under investigation. Police believe the victim was shot while on the 1300 block of South Arlington Street, and was taken to the E. Wilbeth Road location shortly afterward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. People can also provide anonymous tips via Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or texting TIPSCO at 274637.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police arrest 16-year-old for Wilbeth Road shooting death