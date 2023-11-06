Akron police arrest 2 men on drug, weapon-related charges in overdose death investigation

Two men are facing multiple charges that stem from an investigation into the death of a 48-year-old Akron man, who overdosed in June, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Detectives converged on a home on the 800 block of Nome Avenue on the morning of Nov. 2. As police moved in, a 42-year-old Copley man fled the scene in a vehicle but was quickly arrested after he crashed.

He was found with 95 MDMA ecstasy pills, 50 grams of cocaine and 56 grams of marijuana. Inside the home, investigators said they recovered more than 390 grams of methamphetamines and two handguns.

When police searched the home, they found a second man, a 34-year-old Akronite.

He is charged with trafficking and weapons under disability, trafficking of fentanyl, corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter in the death of the 48-year-old man, police said.

Police charged the Copley man with two counts of trafficking drugs and drug abuse, two counts of drug abuse and willful flee.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police arrest 2 men in overdose death investigation