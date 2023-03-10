Akron police make arrest in 2020 shooting death of Brian Powers

Vivian Powers-Smith shows photos of her brother Brian "Egypt" Powers following his murder in 2020.

Akron police and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man in the shooting death of Brian "Egypt" Powers nearly three years ago.

Bobby Lee Bell, 48, is charged with murder in the death of Powers, who was found shot to death just before 8 a.m. June 13, 2020, near East Buchtel Avenue and Chapel Drive.

After reviewing and analyzing evidence, conducting interviews and following up on numerous leads and tips, Akron detectives said they developed enough evidence to identify Bell as a person of interest in the case.

Bell, who was already being sought in connection to Powers' murder, was spotted on South Arlington Street Thursday morning and taken into custody without incident, according to a Friday news release.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun and other evidence during Bell’s arrest, according to a news release.

Investigators determined that Powers walked about a hundred yards after he was shot before collapsing near the church, Powers' brother, Vivian Powers-Smith said in 2020. A groundskeeper found Powers lying face-up and motionless on the sidewalk outside of a church near downtown Akron.

Authorities later determined that Powers, who is transgender and is also known as “Egypt,” was a homicide victim who died from wounds caused by a single bullet that pierced both thighs.

He was 43.

Following his death, Powers' friends said they feared he may have been a victim of a hate crime.

A month after the homicide, police said they had not turned up any information on a suspect or a witness. Investigators did not recover bullets or casings at the site — only Powers’ cellphone — and the medical examiner did not know the time of death. Powers’ last phone call was shortly after 3 a.m., about five hours before his body was found.

In the top photo, young women show T-shirts they wore to commemorate Brian Powers during a memorial service at Akron's Hardesty Park. In the lower image, Powers has colorful braids, a style his family said he often wore.

Bell also faces charges of weapons under disability, alleging he was prohibited from having a gun; improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle; possession of crack cocaine; and drug paraphernalia.

“Any loss of life is tragic, and I hope this arrest provided closure for the Powers’ family and those who knew and cared for him. Our commitment to public safety and helping to make for a stronger Akron remains unchanged," Akron Police Chief Chief Steve Mylett said in the news release.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Bobby Lee Bell charged in 2020 death of Brian Powers in Akron