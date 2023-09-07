Akron police arrest 3 teens in connection to DoorDash driver carjacking; 2 charged

Akron police arrested three 16-year-old males Wednesday morning in connection with the carjacking of a DoorDash driver's vehicle the previous night, according to a police news release.

Two of the three teens were charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property, police said.

Carjacking: DoorDash delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday in Akron

Officers spotted the stolen Honda Accord at around 11 a.m. after tracking it to the 800 block of Palmetto Avenue. Police said they converged on the vehicle after seeing three teens get into it and prepare to leave.

Three 16-year-old males were arrested without incident and taken to the station for questioning, according to the news release. The vehicle was held for processing.

The initial incident took place at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night when a DoorDash driver was robbed at gunpoint at South Main Street and East Ido Avenue.

Police said the assailants took his cellphone and vehicle. The phone was later recovered.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police arrest 3 teens in DoorDash driver carjacking, 2 charged