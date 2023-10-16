Akron police arrest man after late night standoff in connection to Sunday amber alert

Akron police arrested 31-year-old Akronite Sean Eckel following a late-night standoff with the city SWAT team on the 900 block of Barbara Street, according to News 5 Cleveland videographer Mike Vielhaber. News 5 is a Beacon Journal partner.

The standoff is believed to be connected to an amber alert issued late Sunday night for Carson Eckel, 5 of Akron, Vielhaber reported.

Police said he was reported missing from his home on Barbara Avenue at 6 p.m. after Sean Eckel allegedly took him.

Video from the Akron standoff that we believe was related to the Akron Amber Alert. Not much info yet but this was just feet from address of the abduction. Neighbors said the kid was released and the man gave up after a bunch of tear gas was fired into the apartment. pic.twitter.com/6l8JYBbU4K — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 16, 2023

The amber alert was canceled in the early hours of Monday morning after the child was released.

Sean Eckel is charged with kidnapping, abduction and domestic violence for incidents that occurred on Sunday, according to Akron Municipal Court documents.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Amber Alert Akron, Ohio: Sean Eckel arrested in child's abduction