Akron police arrest second suspect in fatal shooting of East High School teen Antenio Louis

Akron police arrested a second man in connection to the August fatal shooting of an East High School teen that also left an adult injured, said Capt. Michael Miller.

Khairi Moorer, 22 of Akron, was arrested late Wednesday and charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Antenio Louis, according to court documents. The U.S. Marshals arrested Ahmere Williams, 20, in early September in connection to the fatal shooting.

'Every time I go to sleep I cry': Akron teens intimately discuss gun violence and grief

Louis and a 23-year-old driver were traveling down East Glenwood Avenue toward Dan Street when a second vehicle pulled in front of their car and opened fire, killing Louis and injuring the driver, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Louis was a player for the Akron East football team, which honored him at their season-opening game in mid-August with the mantra "Play for Teno."

First arrest: US Marshals arrest 20-year-old man in connection to fatal August shooting of Akron teen

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Second arrest in shooting death of Akron teen Antenio Louis