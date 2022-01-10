Akron police arrest woman firing gun in air early Sunday morning outside club

Akron police car

Akron police arrested a woman early Sunday morning on charges she had been firing a handgun into the air after leaving a South Arlington Street club.

No injuries were reported. Two Akron police officers in uniform working a detail at the club in the 1200 block of South Arlington said they heard the sound of rapid gunfire and then saw the woman, identified as a 43-year-old Stow resident, across the street from the club firing a gun into the air. The incident took place just before 3 a.m., after the club had closed, according to police.

The officers, who were walking to their vehicles at the time, took cover and ordered the woman to stop shooting but she ignored their commands and continued to fire the handgun in the air, police said in a news release.

The woman handed the gun off to another person who drove off in a pickup truck, police said. She then got into another vehicle that drove off, and was arrested after the vehicle was stopped soon afterward by an Akron police cruiser, police said. She was arrested without incident, police said.

The gun, believed to be a semiautomatic pistol based on shell casings found in a parking lot in the area, has not yet been recovered, police said Monday.

The woman was charged with one count of weapons while intoxicated and one count of discharging firearms, both misdemeanors, according to Akron Municipal Court records.

