Akron police auditor questions confidentiality agreement limiting what he can share

Akron’s police auditor is unsure what to make of an agreement he signed in exchange for finally getting access to body-worn camera footage, internal affairs documents and other sensitive police records.

If Police Auditor Phil Young discloses these records to the public without approval from Mayor Dan Horrigan, the only person he answers to at City Hall, Young could be fired, charged with a first-degree misdemeanor and held liable if the city is sued and seeks to “recover money damages in an action at law,” according to the agreement dated June 17.

Police officers privy to investigatory documents and criminal databases also face first-degree misdemeanors for unapproved release of sensitive information, though officer discipline is governed by a labor contract and the department's rules and regulations, not a nondisclosure agreement.

Close observers who have long advocated for more transparency and accountability in policing and greater authority for the independent auditor say the deal Young made with the city’s law director is a good thing. They note the agreement gives Young something he hasn’t had in his 14 years as the city's first and only police auditor: access to police records.

Young, a 23-year state trooper in Akron and Portage County appointed police auditor in 2007 by former Mayor Don Plusquellic, has fought time and again for access to police records or timely notification of civilian complaints against officers or internal investigations into police conduct.

“It has been difficult for Phil. That should be a thing of the past,” said Marco Sommerville, Horrigan's deputy mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs.

Sommerville has pushed police over the years to release records to Young. He said getting the auditor everything he needs is “still a work in progress.” But there has been progress, particularly with the hiring of Police Chief Steve Mylett earlier this year.

“I’ve been around a long, long time,” Sommerville said of his official dealings with the police department. “I’ve never had high marks for anyone over there, especially the chief. This guy has got it.”

Sommerville is encouraged by Mylett’s reassignment of commanding officers who’ve impeded the release of information in the past. The auditor now meets quarterly with the chief and administrators.

And he’s getting more resources. Heeding the recommendations of the Akron Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force, Horrigan and Council President Margo Sommerville announced in May that Young would have “concurrent access to body camera footage, internal documents and information throughout police investigations regarding use of force or citizen complaints,” as well as a way to give police feedback, a full-time workweek and an administrative assistant. Young, whose new office is in the county's Ohio Building, hopes to see the administrative assistant post filled in early 2022.

In the meantime, Young has concerns about the confidentiality agreement he signed in exchange for access to records he’s been requesting since he joined the city.

“I need to know exactly what this thing means,” said Young, who is meeting with the law department in early January to get clarity. “[The confidentiality agreement] was written, supposedly, to protect me. I’ve had some tell me that they don’t see it that way.”

The agreement bars Young from sharing a host of records with anyone outside of police chain-of-command or the law department without the mayor's approval.

The records covered by the agreement range from Social Security numbers, personnel files, passwords and login credentials to “proprietary information” or “information pertaining to internal or sensitive information.”

Young said he shouldn't "need to get approval from anybody" when it comes to talking publicly about how he does his job, including the process by which he receives and handles concerns and complaints from the public or the police.

It gets more complicated when, with his newfound access to investigatory records, he interviews potential victims of police misconduct or their families.

“Right now, it’s very restricted in what I can do and say and who I can talk to,” Young said. “You can’t operate like that.

“The real issue is those family members who don’t want to talk to the police. When they call me, what am I supposed to do?” he said.

Talk to them, Marco Sommerville said.

“It would be just like it’s always been,” he said, adding that Young may be reading too much into the agreement drafted by the city's law department.

The mayor’s office said the agreement sets ground rules for Young’s access to the police records. It was intended to make his job easier, not more difficult.

“We would never have him sign something that would hamper his ability to do his job,” said Ellen Lander Nischt, press secretary for Horrigan.

Still, some remain concerned, even with the mayor enhancing Young’s authority.

“My understanding is that even though he’s full time, he’s still being ignored,” Summit County Probate Judge and Elinore Marsh Stormer said this month during a meeting of the Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force, on which she serves. “And I had heard through the grapevine that he’s being told not to talk unless he’s got approval, which is complete baloney, in my opinion.”

Among the task force's many recommendations coming out next month is to mandate access to records within 72 hours of the police auditor requesting them and standardizing the auditor's communication with the police chief.

University of Akron law professor Bill Rich, who chairs the task force’s Criminal Justice subcommittee, said he sees nothing “inherently restrictive” in the agreement.

He said the question is whether current or future mayors will let the police auditor speak directly to the public or through media.

The agreement, after all, is an acknowledgment by Young that “only those designated by the city of Akron as media spokespersons are authorized to communicate to media sources," Rich said.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police auditor questions confidentiality agreement he signed