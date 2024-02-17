Akron police use chemical spray to break up at least 1 fight at East CLC Thursday

Akron police used chemical spray to break up at least one fight at East Community Learning Center Thursday.

Police Captain Michael Miller said the first fight at East broke out around 1:15 p.m. while students were playing basketball in the school gym.

Miller said verbal commands and de-escalation efforts were unsuccessful and that officers ultimately "used a chemical irritant/spray to break up [and] disperse the crowd."

Later, during dismissal, a second altercation occurred that initially involved at least two female students, Miller said.

He said more de-escalation attempts were made to break up the fight and crowd. It wasn't immediately clear whether chemical deterrents were used in the second fight, but posts on social media claim they were.

In a video taken of the incident, an officer can be seen tackling a person down to the ground. At least four officers are in the video.

Akron Police started a cop riot today at East CLC as students were leaving school. Reports otg of chemical weapons, tasers and arrests made. Out of control.

Video and eyewitness report otg shared with permission.

That lady APD K9 cop is always very aggressive. pic.twitter.com/Y65m2y5y4L — Real Time Crime Center Ohio (@ComradeOhio) February 15, 2024

Miller said no injuries were reported. At least two students were taken to a juvenile detention center.

The school district was not immediately available for comment.

Miller said the police department and school district "are conducting joint reviews of the incident and additional determinations will be made."

