Akron police chief fields questions on Jayland Walker case in tense community meeting

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is interviewed Wednesday evening by members of the media before a community conversation at New Hope Baptist Church.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett faced a skeptical and occasionally critical audience during a two-and-a-half hour meeting Wednesday night on developments in the Jayland Walker shooting case.

About 100 attendees came to the first in a series of community conversations, prepared with questions that remain unanswered 10 months after the Walker was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire.

Akron City Councilwoman Tara Samples asks a question Wednesday while seated in the audience during a community conversation on grand juries, use of force, and protesting peacefully at New Hope Baptist Church.

The meeting took place at New Hope Baptist Church following last week's announcement that a special grand jury will review evidence in the June 27, 2022, shooting of Walker.

Walker, 25, was fatally shot more than 40 times by eight Akron police officers after a car and foot chase. He was unarmed during the shooting, but police said he fired a shot from his vehicle, and that a handgun was found in the vehicle.

Kimberlee Vaughn, whose husband Mohammad Isaifan was shot by Akron Police in 2019, talks about the incident during a community conversation Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church.

"Why wasn't the decision made not to pursue?" asked Felisha McCray, an Akron resident who described herself as a close friend of the family.

Mylett said he is not privy to details of the investigation, which was handled by the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Some questioners expressed frustration when the police chief said he was unable to answer queries for that reason.

Akron Chief Prosecutor Craig Morgan talks to a community conversation gathering Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church.

McCray said after the meeting she wasn't satisfied with the answer.

"We still haven't gotten anything answered," she said. "How much longer is this going to take?"

A special grand jury will be chosen in Summit County Common Pleas Court on April 10 to decide whether charges are warranted in Walker's death. The Ohio Attorney General's Office will represent the state in the proceedings.

Wednesday's meeting, which was open to the public, started with Akron Chief Prosecutor Craig Morton discussing the grand jury process that would take place.

"The grand jury is the beginning of the process," he said. "It's not the end."

Akron resident Paula Jones said she came to the meeting to learn more about what the grand jury would do in a case that shocked her.

"We see it on the national news all the time and then, boom! it's in our front yard," she said.

She said the presentation helped her understand what would occur come April 10.

"It was a very emotional, highly emotional room," she said.

Mylett said after the meeting that he came prepared for difficult questions.

"It was something I was prepared for," he said. "There is a lot of hurt in this city."

