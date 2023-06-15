Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett announces changes to pursuit policy, new co-responder program

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett explains to members of the Citizens' Police Oversight Board that he has a zero tolerance policy for racism during a meeting at city hall, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

Nearly a year after the officer killing of Jayland Walker sparked broad calls for reform, the Akron Police Department will make changes this month to its pursuit policy.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told the new Citizens' Police Oversight Board Wednesday that he could not yet provide more details on tweaks to the police department’s policy for when officers can and should chase vehicles that have not committed violent crimes.

“I’m not ready to tell this board what changes will be made because I need to tell my employees first,” Mylett said in his first appearance before the nine-member commission since it convened in April.

Walker, who was shot dead 46 times, was initially chased after fleeing a June 27 traffic stop for a burnt-out taillight. The officer told dispatch that the stop was a pursuit. Moments later, Walker fired a round from his car, the officer called for backup and dozens of officers joined the crosstown pursuit.

Walker fled on foot and was shot and killed by officers, who said they thought he might still have a weapon. A gun was recovered after the shooting in Walker's car.

A special grand jury in Summit County Common Pleas Court recently decided against indicting the officers.

Walker's shooting led to calls for police reform, including the creation of the civilian review board.

Mylett told the board that he also hasn’t told Mayor Dan Horrigan about the pending changes to the pursuit policy.

Current vehicle pursuit policy gives officers the discretion to decide whether engaging in a chase would be more dangerous to themselves and the public than the gravity of the crime alleged committed by the driver.

Chief announces plans for new co-responder program

Mylett also announced plans to launch a co-responder model that would send mental health professionals on calls with police. The concept, which is similar to how Akron police currently work with Community Support Services to render aid and services to mentally ill and homeless people, has been adopted in cities across the nation to put trained professionals in place to help officers de-escalate situations that can be handled with an unarmed response.

Mylett credited the implementation of co-responders with a 33% reduction in arrests and officer use-of-force incidents during his tenure as police chief in Bellevue, Washington, where he worked before joining the Akron Police Department nearly two years ago.

“We’re going to replicate something like that here, so long as we don’t have a mass exodus of officers,” he said.

The department is down 40 officers, Mylett said. Partnering on implementation will be the Akron Fire Department, Mylett said. Akron fire is also facing a staffing shortage and increased demand after taking over all hospital transports from a private ambulance company that’s gone out of business in Akron.

