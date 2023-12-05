Akron Police Department aims to partner with businesses to assist victims of hate crimes

A decal will be provided to businesses that sign up for the Safe Place Program through the Akron Police Department. The free program aims to assist victims of hate crimes and discrimination.

Businesses can now sign up to be safe spaces that aim to help victims of hate crimes and harassment throughout the City of Akron.

The Safe Place Program aims to partner the Akron Police Department with the business community, allowing victims to quickly recognize where they can go for immediate assistance, a City of Akron news release explained.

Participating businesses will have a decal with a police badge colored with the LGBTQ rainbow flag that will read "Akron Police Department Safe Place."

"This program is another step in ensuring that hate has no place here in our city," Mayor Dan Horrigan said in the release. "Akron is an inclusive city and we offer a welcoming space for all; however, we recognize that there is always more work to be done to make our city as safe as possible for everyone who calls Akron 'home.'"

Businesses will call 911 for those seeking assistance and give them a safe place to stay until law enforcement arrives.

If a victim leaves before police arrive, staff should call 911 to update dispatchers, according to the news release.

Akron police caution that business staff should take care when helping individuals. This means balancing the safety of patrons, co-workers and those in need while complying with their own internal policies.

“We are committed to the safety of all our residents and visitors and want to assure our community that hate crimes in any form will not be tolerated,” Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in the release. “The Akron Police Department Safe Place decal is meant to convey inclusion and intersectionality with any and all individuals regardless of their race, political beliefs, nationality, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other differences."

Akron police officers undergo cultural competency training, the news release explained. New APD cadets get that same training in the Akron Police Academy. This training teaches officers how to assist hate crime victims in a way that respects their unique circumstances and identities.

This free program is voluntary for businesses.

Those who wish to sign up can call the Akron Police Department Community Relations Unit at 330-375-2390 and fill out a Safe Place application. A decal and training will be provided.

