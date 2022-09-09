Akron police did not activate body cameras as teen was shot by officer

Two police officers responding to the sounds of gunshots Sept. 3 did not immediately turn on their body-worn cameras before one of them shot a 16-year-old in the hand, Akron police said in a statement Friday.

While the incident is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the department will conduct an internal review of the shooting and cameras not being activated.

The two officers reported hearing multiple gunshots around 6:24 p.m. in the area of Manchester Road and Longview Avenue, a brick-paved residential street just north of Interstate 76 in Sherbondy Hill.

Jayland Walker shooting:New Akron police videos show car windows down, gun inside vehicle

The officers immediately drove to an area in the 700 block of Longview, exited their cruiser and rushed toward the sound of gunfire, police said. The officers approached the rear of the home and found "at least three males" including a 16-year-old who was armed with a handgun and was shot in the pinky finger by one of the two officers.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said details of the incident are not completely available as the officers are sequestered pending the BWC investigation.

The 16-year-old was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment and released to the care of his parents. Miller said charges against him are pending, and others who were at the scene could also face charges. Police confiscated "multiple handguns" at the scene.

The officer that discharged their weapon is on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the BWC investigation. Akron has not identified the officers involved, a policy it implemented following the first of what has no been five shootings by officers since Dec. 23.

Jayland Walker shooting:How should residents police the police in Akron?

A fairly new Akron law requires police to release of footage of deadly force incidents within seven days.

The Akron Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability is conducting a separate internal investigation per departmental procedure.

Story continues

Miller said the internal investigation will thoroughly examine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, including the delay in activating the cameras.

Miller said there are circumstances, outlined in department policy that do not require immediate activation of body worn cameras.

"It is important to note that there are circumstances during a citizen contact that permit an officer to not immediately activate his/her BWC," Miller said, referencing Article IV A. 2 of the department policy.

Police Chief Steve Mylett issued a statement on the subject.

“The members of the APD highly value their relationship with the Akron community. With this in mind, I understand that there may be some concern from the community regarding the lack of BWC footage in this case," he said. "Transparency and accountability remain the cornerstones of public trust, and the Akron Police Department remains committed to building upon those principles in all we do.

"As with every officer-involved shooting, I would ask members of the public to reserve their judgment until the BCI and internal investigations are complete."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police did not activate body cameras when teen shot on Longview