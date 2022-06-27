Akron police fatally shoot suspect who officers say fired on them during chase

The scene of a fatal shooting involving Akron police early Monday in Firestone Park.

One person was shot dead by Akron police early Monday morning following a car chase that started in the city's North Hill neighborhood and ended in Firestone Park.

Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland reports the shooting happened after an attempted traffic stop on Tallmadge Avenue in North Hill about 12:30 a.m.

One dead in Akron after a chase and officer involved shooting overnight. APD says that they chased a driver from North Hill after a traffic stop, during the pursuit they say he fired shots out of the car. The chase ended in Bridgestone's parking lot with dozens of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/cyXHuDHfZb — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 27, 2022

Police told News 5 that the car fled onto Route 8 and that a gun was fired from the driver's vehicle.

Officers chased the driver on Route 8 and Interstate 77 where the vehicle exited into the Firestone Park area, News 5 said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

