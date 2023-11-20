Akron police installed dash cameras in 24 frontline cruisers, 2 prisoner vans

Akron police rush to the scene of shooting that occurred during a highspeed police chase on Nov. 10, as seen from a dashboard camera. The Akron Police Department installed dash cams in 24 frontline cruisers and two prisoner vans in October.

Dashboard cameras are back in Akron Police Department vehicles roughly five years after officials retired the devices.

Fully functional Axon cameras were installed in the department's 24 frontline cruisers and two prisoner vans in October, said Capt. Michael Miller. This met the department's updated timeline to have the devices installed in October, a shift from the original goal of June.

This new timeline came to light after the Akron Police Department said it could not fulfill a Beacon Journal public records request for dashboard video from a fatal Aug. 29 police chase because cruisers still lacked the cameras. One man died and two were injured in the crash while fleeing in a stolen car at speeds up to 100 mph, police said. The driver was charged Friday in the incident.

Akron police insisted there was no delay.

Calls for police reform, including the installation of dash cameras, came after the 2022 chase and fatal shooting of Jayland Walker. Officer-worn body cameras did not capture the full images of what happened outside the cruisers during the incident.

Some Akron City Council members and social justice advocates argued at the time that dashboard cameras would have provided footage showing the moments before Walker was shot 46 times.

City Council approved legislation for the cameras in a 13-0 vote in February. A state grant and a 2017 voter-approved 0.25% income tax will pay for the $334,680 cost.

Why Akron lacked dash cameras

Akron police retired dashboard cameras in March 2018, soon after city leaders decided it would be too expensive to keep the system while modernizing the body-worn alternative the previous year.

The police department adopted officer-worn cameras at a time when other cities still debated their value.

Protests called for body-worn cameras, among other reforms, following the 2014 police shooting death of Raupheal Thomas in Akron. Dashboard camera footage captured an officer shooting Thomas in the back while running away unarmed from officers.

Police slammed him to the hood of the cruiser before trying to subdue Thomas. A scuffle took place off-camera with officers. Body-worn cameras, the protesters said, would have captured it all.

A month after Thomas died, the Akron Police Department tested 30 body-worn cameras.

