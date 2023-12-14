Akron police investigate shooting on Stadelman Avenue that left teenager hospitalized

Akron police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left a teenager hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a department news release.

Officers responded at about 7:45 p.m. to a home on the 800 block of Stadelman Avenue where they located a 15-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

He was taken to Akron Children's Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Occupants inside the same home heard gunfire outside. Police determined that unknown suspects shot into the home, striking the teenager.

Bullets struck two nearby homes, police said. Numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron teen injured after shots fired into home on Stadelman Avenue