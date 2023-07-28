Akron police investigating death of 55-year-old man with puncture wound

Akron police are investigating the "sudden death" of a 55-year-old man found Thursday night in the Summit Lake neighborhood, according to a release.

Officers responded to a house in the 200 block of West Long Street at 8:35 p.m. for an unresponsive adult male on the property. When officers arrived, they found the man bleeding on the front porch with what police believe to be a puncture wound to the upper body.

Woman identified: 49-year-old woman found dead in Portage Lakes identified, lived near North Reservoir

The man's name is being withheld until the family is notified and pending further investigation, police said.

Investigators determined the victim may have been staying at the residence temporarily. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Any can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akon PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police investigating 'sudden death' of man in Summit Lake