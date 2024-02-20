Akron police investigating fatal shooting Monday afternoon on Bellevue Avenue

Akron police are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Bellevue Avenue.

Officers were responding about 4 p.m. to a reporting shooting when they found the man on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to Akron police. The man was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives later determined multiple unknown males fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

The victim's identification is being withheld pending notifications.

No further information was immediately available.

Akron Police ask that anyone with information call the Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to the Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS.

Tips can also be shared anonymously by texting TIPSCO with any tips to 274637, by downloading the Akron PD app and submitting information by texting Tips411 or by accessing the link online at www.AkronCops.or

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police investigating fatal shooting Monday on Bellevue Avenue