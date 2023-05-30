Akron police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle Friday

What initially looked like a case of a man who had fallen down turned into a hit-skip case.

Akron police were called on Friday just before 11 p.m. to Russell Avenue and Hillcrest Street on a report of a man who was down. Responding officers found a 57-year-old man who lived in that area and appeared to be inebriated. According to information from the Akron Police Department, he was incoherent and claimed to have fell. He was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for a medical evaluation.

The next day, officers were called to the hospital, where the staff at Akron General told them that the man's injuries made the hospital staff suspect he was struck by a vehicle. According to the victim, the last thing he recalled was walking southbound on Hillcrest Street and later being in the hospital. The victim sustained a spinal injury that required surgery.

The incident remains under investigation.

