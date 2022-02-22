Police say 2 dead after Akron officers fire at armed suspect; not clear if shots hit pair

The father of one of two men found dead is restrained from walking up to the scene on Ritchie Avenue in Akron Tuesday morning as police tell him to go on the other side of the tape.

Two men are dead after Akron police were called to a West Akron home early Tuesday on a report of man with a gun and then fired shots at the armed suspect, police said.

It’s not clear if the officers' shots hit the men, a news release stated.

Officers responded at about 2:40 a.m. to multiple 911 calls about a male with a gun at a residence in the 500 block of Ritchie Avenue. According to one caller, a male inside the house had been screaming and pointing a gun at occupants of the home.

Responding officers said they could hear yelling coming from inside the house. Two occupants of the home then exited and officers learned there was at least one additional person inside with the suspect.

According to the release, officers stood outside the home's side door and told the suspect to drop the gun he was holding. The suspect refused and appeared at the top of the stairs brandishing the gun, police said.

Police said two officers fired their guns and the suspect retreated into the residence. It was not initially clear if the suspect or the other individual were struck or injured, police said.

The father of one of two men found dead Tuesday talks on the phone after he arrived at the scene on Ritchie Avenue in Akron.

At that point, officers established a perimeter and the Akron SWAT team was mobilized.

SWAT team members immediately tried to establish communication with the occupants of the residence but were not successful.

At that point, SWAT team members entered the home and discovered two men, ages 21 and 38, in the living room deceased.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies. The names of the deceased men were withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

The father of one of the men found dead Tuesday is escorted away by a friend after he crossed the crime scene tape as he sought answers from Akron police about what happened on Ritchie Avenue in Akron.

The two officers involved in this incident have just over two years of experience with the Akron Police Department. Per department policy, both officers were immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.

The ongoing investigation will be conducted by members of the APD Major Crimes Unit, assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. At the completion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before being submitted to a Summit County grand jury for evaluation.

A separate internal investigation will be conducted by the APD Office of Professional Standards and Accountability. The results of the internal investigation will be submitted to the police chief and the city of Akron police auditor for review.

Akron Police and BCI investigators gather on the front porch of a home on Ritchie Avenue in Akron Tuesday. Two dead men were found inside.

