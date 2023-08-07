Akron police investigating robbery, attack that hospitalized 52-year-old woman

Akron police are searching for a group of teens who allegedly attacked and robbed a 52-year-old woman on South Arlington Street Saturday night, according to an Akron Police Department press release issued Monday.

Police responded to the call just before 9 p.m., meeting the woman in the front yard of a home on the 900 block of Barbara Avenue, the release states.

The woman told officers a group of 6 to 8 males and females all between the ages of 12 and 15 began harassing her when she got off the bus around South Arlington Street and Barbara Avenue.

Police said the suspects punched and kicked her in the head and body before fleeing the scene with her purse and cell phone.

She was hospitalized at Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the face and wrist.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Any can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

